MTHS students bring home honors from Technology Student Association national conference

Students of the Mountlake Terrace High School’s Technology Students Association (TSA) brought home awards from their national conference earlier this month.

A total of 15 students, two advisors and two parents traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to represent MTHS in competitions that included public speaking, bridge design, software engineering and biotechnical research.

Students won first place in the nation in coding, second place in structural design and finished in the top 10 in both webmaster and tech bowl events. “The students’ success represents years of hard work preparing both in, and outside of class, as well as the dedication of our students leadership committee that supports their competitive campaigns,” said TSA advisor James Wilson.

Winners included Vincent Clement (coding/webmaster), Asher Wheaton (coding/webmaster), Spencer Jolly (tech bowl), Kien Trung (structural design/webmaster/tech bowl), Raio Chea (structural design/webmaster), John Jorgensen (tech bowl/webmaster) and Ewan Jeffers (webmaster).

Earlier this year, MTHS was also recognized as hosting the largest TSA Chapter in Washington state, and James Wilson was awarded Adviser of the Year.

The MTHS Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Magnet Program is an Edmonds School District choice program open to students districtwide.