My Edmonds News founder Teresa Wippel to speak at Rotary Club of Edmonds meeting Aug. 1

My Edmonds News founder Teresa Wippel will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, Aug. 1 Rotary Club of Edmonds meeting.
A longtime journalist who has lived in Edmonds since 1986, Wippel started My Edmonds News in 2009. She now serves as the president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network, a recently formed nonprofit news organization that includes My Edmonds News as well as online publications in Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood. She is a past member of Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society Board and the Edmonds Economic Development Commission. She was named Edmonds Citizen of the Year in 2019.
Wippel will talk about the state of local journalism, and why it is more important than ever. She’ll also share her thoughts about why she decided to change the direction of My Neighborhood News Network and register as a nonprofit news organization.
The public is invited to attend this presentation Aug. 1 at Claire’s Pantry, 301 Main St., Edmonds. The meeting starts at noon. The only cost is the purchase of your own lunch and beverage.
