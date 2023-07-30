Next Edmonds City Council Finance Committee forum Aug. 5

Edmonds City Councilmembers Will Chen and Susan Paine invite community members to the third of six financial forums planned this year: “Understanding Capital Improvement Projects/Capital Facilities Projects” on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The forum will run from 11am-noon at the Asian Service Center at Northern Seattle Grace Church, 22727 Highway 99, Edmonds.

These are topic-focused conversations about municipal finance and budgeting.

According an announcement about the event, as members of the council’s finance committee both Chen and Paine have unique insight into city’s finances and want to connect with residents and local business owners.

The series will provide an open forum for questions, input and information requests about subjects that matter to Edmonds city finances, including capital improvement and capital facilities projects, forecasting revenues and expenditures, deciphering monthly financial reports, and biennial budgeting.

Future forums are set for the following dates and locations: Sept. 9 at City Park, Oct. 7 at Café Ladro at Five Corners and Nov. 11 at Café Louvre. All are planned for 11 a.m.-noon.