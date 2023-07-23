Night closures scheduled July 24 at SR 104 interchange for light rail work

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, July 24, the contractor for Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail extension project is scheduled to work on drainage structure installation, excavation and traffic barrier shifting as necessary at the State Route 104 Interchange,

This work will require ramp closures from Interstate 5 northbound to SR 104 eastbound and westbound. Detours will be provided (see map).