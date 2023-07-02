No injuries after boat takes on water, sinks off Marina Beach Park

A boat that took on water while crab fishing Saturday night sank off Marina Beach Park, and the Coast Guard was expected to be on the scene Sunday morning to recover it, Edmonds police said. No one was was injured in the mishap.

Police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said the original call came in at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, when the owners reported the boat had taken on water while crab fishing. The boat’s owners had called Vessel Assist Seattle to help them tow the boat back to Shilshole Bay, but during the course of the recovery attempt the boat sank in approximately 12 feet of water, McClure said.

Vessel Assist Seattle contacted the Coast Guard regarding the incident, and they were expected to be on the scene around 10 a.m. in an attempt to recover the boat.