On video: Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July Parade 2023

The 2023 Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July Parade, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. (Video by Reefcombers Studio)

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.

This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.