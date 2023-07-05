Parade fun on the Fourth: Edmonds celebrates Independence Day

The Edmonds Police Department drone led the way. (Teresa Wippel photo)
South County Fire vehicles also participated. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Longtime Edmonds Center for the Arts Executive Director Joe Mclalwain was the parade grand marshal. (Larry Vogel photo)
Fallen Heroes Project artist Michael Reagan was honored as 2022 Edmonds Citizen of the Year. (Larry Vogel photo)
James Blossey once again served as parade announcer. (Larry Vogel photo)
Edmonds VFW Post 8870 veterans rode in the parade. (Teresa Wippel photo)
The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club was voted the Funniest entry. (Teresa Wippel photo)
From left, Floretum members Janice Carr and Diane Buckshnis (who serves on the city council and is also running for mayor) led the Floretum entry. (Teresa Wippel photo)
The Rotary Club of Edmonds celebrated its many service projects and its upcoming Oktoberfest event. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and his wife Erica, following behind, pass out candy along the parade route. (Teresa Wippel photo)
A Kind Heart was named the Most Patriotic entry. (Teresa Wippel photo)
The Edmonds Food Bank collected donations of peanut butter and jelly during the parade. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Edmonds Summer Music School drummers keep the beat. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Shannon Sessions, executive director of Support 7, walks the parade route. The organization assists first responders by providing onsite support for victims following crimes, fires and other traumatic events. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Pat Shields and Alicia Crank of the Hazel Miller Foundation. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Edmonds mayoral candidate Mike Rosen greets parade goers. (Teresa Wippel photo)
A member of the Edmonds Mountain Bike Team shows his skills. (Teresa Wippel photo)
The Asian Service Center entry featured lion dancers.
North Sound Church musicians perform. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Cline Jewelers was one of the many local businesses appearing in the parade. (Teresa Wippel photo)
The Edmonds Historical Museum’s vintage fire truck made an appearance. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Pride of Edmonds participants. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Northwest Junior Pipe Band (Teresa Wippel photo)
Snohomish County League of Women Voters reminds people to “just vote.” (Teresa Wippel photo)
Meadowdale High School cheerleaders and football team. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission members. (Teresa Wippel photo)
The Holy Rosary Church and School float won Most Original. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett greets parade goers. (Teresa Wippel photo)
The Triton Food Truck from Edmonds College. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Dancing horses — always a parade favorite. (Teresa Wippel photo)
The parade concluded with U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, riding with Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Traditions old and new were celebrated Tuesday as thousands lined the streets of downtown Edmonds for the annual Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July Parade.
There were bagpipers, church singers and musicians from the Edmonds School District Summer Music School. Lion dancers, Irish dancers and the Latin Dancing Horses of Washington. Members of the Pride of Edmonds and the Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission. Roller derby competitors, high school football players, and the Edmonds Mountain Bike Team.
Leading the parade was an Edmonds Police Department drone, highlighting the department’s use of that technology in its work. Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett also walked the parade route, greeting parade goers.
In addition, the parade featured a number of candidates for political office, from city council and mayor to Snohomish County judge.
Joe Mclalwain, executive director of the Edmonds Center for the Arts, was the parade grand marshal. (Read more
here.) Also honored during the parade was Fallen Heroes Project artist Michael Reagan, the 2022 Edmonds Citizen of the Year.
The winning parade entries were as follows:
Most Patriotic: A Kind Heart
Most Original: Holy Rosary
Funniest: Edmonds Floretum Garden Club
Mayor’s Trophy: Latin Dancing Horses of Washington
Best Decorated: Pacific Little League
Chamber Trophy: Camp Vintage
— By Teresa Wippel
