Poet’s Corner: Agency, Chapel of the Transfiguration, Come Together, The Big Nothing — and more

Agency

What does it mean to be the salt of the earth?

Salt is a preservative.

It is used for seasoning and with healing.

Salt is a helping agent.

What does it mean to be the leaven?

Leaven makes the bread rise.

It softens the bread and makes it more digestible.

Leaven is a helping agent.

What does it mean to be the light for the world?

Without the light,

we stumble around in the dark.

Light is a helping agent.

If you are the salt of the earth,

the light for the world, and the leaven,

you are a gift to the earth.

It has nothing to do with heaven.

You are a helping agent

by making the world—this world—a better place.

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~

Chapel of the Transfiguration

The first thing I saw was the constellation of houseflies

on the Chapel of the Transfiguration window blocking the grandeur

of the Cathedral Group with Grand Teton in the center.

The fly was the filthiest of creatures to my fastidious eye.

I was offended at first: the sacred was marred by the profane.

so I stepped outside the log church to see

the majesty of the mountains beneath the blue canopy

without the pious interference of human hands.

That was sixty-two years ago. I’ve had a rethink.

God is not captured, domesticated, and confined

to churches, but is alive in every created thing.

Without a nature-based spirituality, the word profane

means outside the temple. Are we fish looking for water?

And why do we argue about who owns the water?

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~

Come Together

Come together, people of faith,

from the farthest corners of the earth,

from faith traditions round the world—

come together to honor the worth

of every person from birth to death.

Come together, come together!

For you without your daily bread

who sleeps with stars overhead,

we offer hope—be not afraid.

A better future lies ahead;

people of faith are by your side.

Come together, come together!

People of faith call for justice

in politics, law, the marketplace

where greed and malice are commonplace.

People of faith will never allow

that every person has a price.

Come together, come together!

Come together, people of faith,

from the farthest corners of the earth,

from faith traditions round the world.

Unity of faith is a force for good;

universal tenets are understood.

Come together, come together!

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~

The Big Nothing

What happens to the indigenous peoples

living in someone else’s promised land?

We never know because they are slaughtered

or erased forever as a culture.

Nothing to see here—

their story is a big nothing.

Historians connect the dots of known events

across white silences of ruined chronicles

forever mute.

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~

The Body and Its Desires

for Matthew Arnold

The gods consume nectar and ambrosia on Olympus

and amuse themselves by looking down on us

dispassionately. Cool detachment is a sardonic business.

Hellenism insists we see things as they are.

For right thinking, the body and its desires are a barrier;

we are cautioned to keep the mind completely clear.

Hebraism counters that the body and its desires

are a barrier to right action. The Lord requires

clarity of thought chastened by strictness of conscience.

The principal rubric of the Law is studied obedience

to the will of God. The Lord has a vertical presence—

aloof except to chastise with corrective fires.

In the time it takes a Sierra redwood in the ageing

of two thousand rings, many gods have come

and gone in the public square. Further, we become

weary of our own fungible ground of being—

the dreary march of certainties by which we cling—

as we amble toward the dust from which we came.

More crucial over the years than definitions of the divine

are behavioral tendencies toward either thought

or action when it comes to the body and its desires.

The tension between Athens and Jerusalem defines

every age, and will continue, like it or not,

to shape our every outcome of action or thought.

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~

Love is a Twofer

Love is a twofer.

When you say you are in love

or you assert the aphorism, God is love,

you infer duality.

God is the subject

and [something] is the object.

The something is the world

and all its inhabitants.

There is no love without the lover and the loved,

without the me and the you,

without one or the other.

Have you ever experienced love?

You will then understand the Sufi maxim,

You are the mirror in which

God sees himself.

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~

The White Christ

Red-bearded, blood-soaked Thor faced off

against the white Christ

at the end of the first millennium.

Icelanders had to choose.

For the pagans, white stood for cowardice,

but the heavy hand of King Olaf

forced a deal the pagan holdouts

could not refuse.

The second millennium is in the past already.

The state supports the old white Christ,

but attendance is low in the state church.

Icelanders go through the cafeteria line

and select their religion.

Bureaucrats record their preferences.

It’s all very low energy.

There won’t be a saga-worthy single combat

between the white Christ

and some adversary in the future.

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~

The Alpha and Omega of Gratitude

Giving thanks in your heart is the alpha of gratitude.

Gratitude is the sum of what you sense and say.

Remembering to offer your thanks is the omega of gratitude.

Longing for things you lack is a flawed attitude.

Always be thankful for what you have today.

Feeling grateful in your heart is the alpha of gratitude.

Do not devalue the goods you currently hold.

What you have today was only hoped for yesterday.

Remembering to offer your thanks is the omega of gratitude.

Lust for things puts you in an anxious mood.

You’ll find your happiness in the persons you most enjoy.

Giving thanks in your heart is the alpha of gratitude.

The lives of those you love will increase in magnitude

as you count your blessings and walk with them in the Way.

Remembering to offer your thanks is the omega of gratitude.

The ungrateful person is one who journeys in solitude.

Appreciation is the greatest kindness, far and away.

Giving thanks in your heart is the alpha of gratitude.

Remembering to offer your thanks is the omega of gratitude.

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Dave Baldwin retired in 2017 from the Walt Disney Company after more than 40 years as a technical writer and editor. He lives in Lake Stevens.