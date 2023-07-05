Police received 51 fireworks-related calls in Edmonds overnight July 4-5

Despite the threat of a $500 fine for setting off fireworks, neighborhoods across Edmonds were subjected to large and noisy displays into the early-morning hours of July 5.

Edmonds police said they received 51 fireworks-related calls from 2 p.m. July 4 to 6 a.m. July 5, with most of those occurring after 6 p.m. Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said those 51 calls were included in the total of 93 police calls for other incidents during that time period.

“No fireworks infractions were issued,” McClure said.

Among the fireworks-related calls was a brush fire in the 800 block of Walnut Street just before 9 p.m., which is being investigated as possibly being caused by fireworks.

Here’s a summary of fireworks complaints that Edmonds police received and their disposition of them:

– 25 fireworks calls were marked as “gone on arrival,” meaning police didn’t find anyone when responding to the call.

– 18 were described as patrol information, which means that officers were dealing with other calls or multiple reports of the same call at the same time it was reported. “It was cleared as information only,” McClure said.

– 5 were settled by contact: “Contact was made with someone by phone or in person, and the situation was resolved,” McClure said.

– 3 were issued a warning.

The Edmonds City Council in September 2020 voted unanimously to get tougher on those who set off illegal fireworks in the city — to the tune of $500 for a first-time offense. Under the amended fireworks code, a first-time violation is now considered a non-traffic infraction. Those getting caught a second time — or more — within five years can be charged with a criminal misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.

