Port of Edmonds Special Commission Meeting and Staff Retreat Agenda for July 31, 2023

Port of Edmonds Special Commission Meeting & Staff Retreat

July 31, 2023 9 a.m.

In-Person & Zoom

CALL TO ORDER – Commission President, Steve Johnston 9:00

BUSINESS MEETING

Recess to Executive Session

Close Executive Session

Resume Open Meeting 11:00-12:00

FLAG SALUTE

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

Approval of June 26, 2023 Meeting Minutes Approval of Payments

PUBLIC COMMENTS

POSSIBLE ACTION

Breakwater Engineering Contract Award Harbor Square Asphalt Repair Contract Award Approval of Policy No. 3.50.33, Credit Card Program, Policy, and Procedure Manual Resolution No. 23-04 Identifying Delegated Authority

INFORMATION

Budget Workshop Discussion Budget Baseline Conditions Property Tax Levy

LUNCH BREAK 12:00-12:30

COMMISSION & STAFF RETREAT

OVERVIEW OF MISSION STATEMENT, STRATEGIC PLAN, AND COMPREHENSIVE SCHEME OF HARBOR IMPROVEMENTS 12:30-1:00

Mission Statement Strategic Plan Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements Master Plan – West Side Master Plan – East side

VISIONING 1:00-3:30

Timeline Overview of Projects Commissioner and Staff Open Discussion

WRAP UP DISCUSSIONS 3:30-4:00

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person or join us remotely via Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed topubliccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.