Port of Edmonds Special Commission Meeting and Staff Retreat Agenda for July 31, 2023

Port of Edmonds Special Commission Meeting & Staff Retreat
July 31, 2023 9 a.m.
In-Person & Zoom
CALL TO ORDER – Commission President, Steve Johnston 9:00
BUSINESS MEETING
Recess to Executive Session
Close Executive Session
Resume Open Meeting 11:00-12:00
FLAG SALUTE
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
CONSENT AGENDA
- Approval of June 26, 2023 Meeting Minutes
- Approval of Payments
PUBLIC COMMENTS
POSSIBLE ACTION
- Breakwater Engineering Contract Award
- Harbor Square Asphalt Repair Contract Award
- Approval of Policy No. 3.50.33, Credit Card Program, Policy, and Procedure Manual
- Resolution No. 23-04 Identifying Delegated Authority
INFORMATION
- Budget Workshop Discussion
- Budget Baseline Conditions
- Property Tax Levy
LUNCH BREAK 12:00-12:30
COMMISSION & STAFF RETREAT
OVERVIEW OF MISSION STATEMENT, STRATEGIC PLAN, AND COMPREHENSIVE SCHEME OF HARBOR IMPROVEMENTS 12:30-1:00
- Mission Statement
- Strategic Plan
- Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements
- Master Plan – West Side
- Master Plan – East side
VISIONING 1:00-3:30
- Timeline Overview of Projects
- Commissioner and Staff Open Discussion
WRAP UP DISCUSSIONS 3:30-4:00
