Public invited to take City of Edmonds emergency preparedness survey

The City of Edmonds is inviting residents to participate in the first City of Edmonds Emergency Management Survey.

The city said in a press release that it has received numerous inquiries about site-specific disaster and emergency situations in Edmonds, Snohomish County and neighboring communities.

The survey is aimed at assessing two main areas: the level of emergency and disaster awareness throughout the city and the level of preparation residents possess, including their intentions and expectations in an emergency or disaster situation.

According to the city, those who take this survey will help officials:

identify the need for specific emergency preparedness trainings throughout Edmonds.

determine the best ways to disseminate information to all city residents.

assist in building stronger and more viable emergency and disaster plans.

support all response agencies, local governments and residents.

The survey is available here. It will close Monday, Aug. 7.