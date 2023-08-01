Reader view: Economic Development Commission’s involvement in Landmark 99 property

The process of developing ideas and exploring the feasibility of acquiring the Landmark 99 property fits into the City of Edmonds’ long-term priority of supporting the vitality of the Highway 99 corridor and neighborhoods through strategies like renewal and revitalization. The city’s Comprehensive Plan update has been a topic on the EDC radar prior to the announcement of the Landmark 99 opportunity, and our preparation to engage in the update process has provided the us with a base of understanding of the issues. This understanding allows us to become productive contributors to the Landmark 99 work.

– We have spent the past three weeks having positive meetings with each individual councilmember and the mayor, and we will soon complete meetings with each council and mayoral candidate to listen to each person’s perspective on EDC involvement around Landmark 99 and related issues. We will consider this feedback, along with our commissioners’ interests and capacity to engage in a productive and efficient way.

– We have been invited to participate in the upcoming Landmark 99 Advisory Committee, which will include representatives from city council, the planning board, and the EDC.

– We take our role seriously, as non-partisan fact-finders and creative systems thinkers… without predetermined agendas or outcomes; open-minded, and with useful diverse backgrounds. We understand the urgency of this role, especially with respect to the current six-month early stage of the Landmark 99 timeline, including a determination of whether this project makes sense moving forward for all of us as citizens of Edmonds.

– While we are in appointed volunteer positions, we consider ourselves to have a large degree of independence – we promote collaborative engagement with the public, other boards and commissions, elected officials, experts, and city staff that supports our goal to explore opportunities to benefit the economic vitality and health of our city.

– Our EDC commissioners are volunteers who live in a variety of Edmonds neighborhoods and have professional experience that offers a diverse set of perspectives and opinions, all of which create a balance of strengths, ideas, and approaches. EDC meetings are open to the public and we welcome visitors (and public comment) in person or via Zoom.

We look forward to engagement and exploration on these important and interconnected topics.

— By Nicole Hughes/Chair

and

Kevin Harris/Vice-Chair

Edmonds Economic Development Commission