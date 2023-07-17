Reader view: Help needed for Edmonds Marsh restoration work

I’m writing this because I discovered the hard way last Saturday morning that this effort is all I can really do to help Mr. Joe Scordino and the cause for fixing our city, county and even statewide treasure — the Edmonds Marsh, fed by Shellabarger Creek.

The marsh is now choked to death by invasive nightshade. Shell Creek, a part of Yost Park and public trail system, is threatened by climate change-caused soil erosion and undesirable sedimentation that has destroyed what little salmon runs we have left in that delicate system.

In my attempt to help Joe and his more able-bodied devoted crew of regular volunteers, I discovered in about 10 minutes that I was not up to the difficult task of pulling out the invasive nightshade due to advanced age and a minor heart condition.

I had to beat a hasty retreat to recover my strength and breath and decided the only thing I can really do is give these people some publicity they richly deserve and ask more able-bodied people to step up to the plate and help them. The marsh rescue process involves literally hand digging out interlaced nightshade root systems that are choking out desirable cattails and stopping the flow of the creek that could and should be a nurturing ground for juvenile salmon. This would include migrating chinook (king) juveniles that will stop in the marsh to feed but won’t return to spawn in this system that is too small for them. Some coho (silver) and chum salmon would rediscover — or can be stocked back into — this system and return to spawn if we can get the conditions right.

These good folks need more able-bodied help and now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their marsh (asset to city, county state and country). You can contact Joe at joe.scordino@yahoo.com to register as a volunteer.

Thanks for reading and considering helping out.

–– By Clint Wright

Clint Wright lives in Edmonds