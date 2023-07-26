Reader view: Restore the council@ email address

Council President Tibbott — Please restore Council@edmondswa.gov.

Thank you for your service to the people of Edmonds. We know that the hours it takes for a councilmember to represent their constituents far exceeds the pay, or the appreciation, received for your work. We also understand that your goal in eliminating Council@edmondswa.gov was to increase efficiency of communications to council, and perhaps reduce the workload.

However, eliminating Council@edmondswa.gov greatly decreases the ease with which your constituents are able to communicate with their council. Through the years the email has been in place, we have seen many commenters recommend Council@edmondswa.gov to other readers to share opinions with council. Each councilmember has one vote. All should be equally informed of their constituents concerns.

No one supports this, including five of your fellow councilmembers. You’re standing alone against a sea of voter discontent with your decision.

Our request:

Restore Council@edmondswa.govimmediately.

Schedule a full council discussion of how to improve citizen access to council. An open public meeting is warranted to address these important communication issues.

Schedule a public hearing, to ensure citizens have their say.

The replacement of publiccomment@edmondswa.gov with an online form to make public comment, should be reassessed at that time.

— By Ken Reidy, Citizen of Edmonds, and Joan Bloom, former Edmonds City Councilmember