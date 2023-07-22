Reader view: Time to weigh in on Pine Park project

I’m writing to call your attention to an upcoming Edmonds Hearing Examiner meeting regarding a proposed new development on the south end of the Edmonds Bowl. The Pine Park project, located on the site of the old Baskin Robbins and just north of Barkada, has been in the works for a couple of years.

The developers have submitted plans for a 14-unit “townhouse” complex, the first of its kind in the Bowl. As such, it is precedent setting and future developers will be watching to see how it goes.

The Pine Park project narrowly passed the Architectural Design Review Board a couple of years ago by a 3-2 margin. Many of the concerns raised by those of us who attended the hearings (via Zoom) were left unaddressed. These included:

1. Traffic and congestion concerns. The access to the new project (which includes eight townhouses facing west and six “live/work” units fronting 5th Avenue) would be from the narrow alley on the north side of Barkada. The “live/work” units are designed for small businesses as well as being private residences. The alley currently provides access to several condominiums and apartment buildings, and is used daily by delivery trucks and for trash/recycling pickup. It is a narrow, one-lane thoroughfare. The inevitable congestion, as people attempt to turn in from 5th Avenue, promises to slow traffic up and down Fifth.

2. Trash and recycling location and pickup. The developers have requested that the city grant them the right to subdivide the property into 14 discrete lots. The plans leave no room for a trash collection site (up to 20 garbage cans plus recycling bins). It is difficult to imagine which new homeowner will consent to having part of their narrow lot used for a trash can location.

These are just a couple of the concerns that have arisen as this project has unfolded. There is a meeting with an opportunity for public comment scheduled for next Thursday, July 27 at 3 p.m. at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Third Floor, Brackett Room. You may also join by Zoom here.

Edmonds is growing and housing density is an inevitability. It must, however, be done thoughtfully. This project is precedent setting and will likely be a model or justification for future, similar projects. it’s important that we get this one right.

— By Ed Lorah

Ed Lorah lives in Edmonds.