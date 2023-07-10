Letter to editor: Retain Judge Moriarty for Snohomish County Superior Court

Editor:

I write to encourage Snohomish County voters to retain Judge Patrick Moriarty.

I am one of Judge Moriarty’s current benchmates, and practiced law with him for 13 years so I have seen his commitment to this county firsthand. Judge Moriarty was an excellent role model, requiring associates and staff to treat everyone with respect, and hold ourselves to the highest moral and ethical standards, and he demonstrates those attributes every day.

As an attorney, he practiced on both sides of the criminal justice system, and worked for decades with substance-addicted youth facing prosecution. He knows the fear and pain that crime brings to families and communities and he understands the fear of interacting with law enforcement and the court. He has represented families going through divorce and separation, and clients who have been victims of sexual assaults or other injuries. Judge Moriarty’s broad experience made him an excellent attorney for 30 years and a stellar judicial officer for 22 years, first as a Judge Pro Tem, then as a Court Commissioner and now as a Superior Court Judge.

The decisions that judges make have huge, sweeping impacts. The need to have qualified, experienced judges who have consistently demonstrated an understanding of the law, a commitment to justice and a strong sense of integrity cannot be overstated. We deserve judges who have demonstrated the quality of their work and the depth of their commitment to the law and to Snohomish County. Judge Moriarty is the only candidate that meets these criteria.

Judge Jennifer Langbehn

Everett