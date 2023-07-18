Rotary Club of Edmonds seeks volunteers for 2023 Oktoberfest

The Rotary Club of Edmonds is looking for volunteers to help with the annual Oktoberfest family fun festival, this year set for Sept. 15-16 at the Frances Anderson Playfield.
There are a variety of positions available, typically in four-hour shifts. You will be helping support the Rotary Club of Edmonds, which in turn supports several community service outreach programs and have contributed to many now beloved buildings and parks.
To volunteer, visit edmondsrotary.com/Oktoberfest and scroll down to “Volunteers.” An easy QR code will link you directly to Rotary’s early bird signup for specific shifts in early August. Or, you can email Adrienne Miller at adrienne@forevercareservices.com.
