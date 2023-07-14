Sand sculpture contest at Edmonds Waterfront Center July 18

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting the annual Edmonds sand sculpture contest, set for Tuesday, July 18 on Olympic Beach next to the waterfront center at 220 Railroad Ave.

The amateur contest is open to all ages. Bring your own buckets and shovels. All sculptures must be family friendly. If you are using found objects on teh beach, make sure that seaweed is already dry so you are not disturbing the beach’s natural habitat.

Bucket awards are give to the top three sculptures in the following categories:

Adult (age 15-plus)

Family group (all ages)

Children group (up to age 14)

Day camp/organization (all ages)

Reegistration is at 11 a.m. Check in at the EWC wedding circle. No preregistration required. Judging happens at 1 p.m.

Participants will enjoy 10% off their order at the Potlatch Bistro special kids menu during the contest, and Shore Pine Gelato will be featuring a Sandcastle Cake.