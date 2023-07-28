Scene in Edmonds: Another view of lion’s mane jellyfish

A lion’s mane jellyfish surounded by a large school of fish off the Edmonds Fishing Pier Wednesday morning. More facts about the lion’s mane jellyfish can be found here.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
A lion’s mane jellyfish surounded by a large school of fish off the Edmonds Fishing Pier Wednesday morning. More facts about the lion’s mane jellyfish can be found here.
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.