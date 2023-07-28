Scene in Edmonds: Another view of lion’s mane jellyfish

Posted: July 27, 2023 13

A lion’s mane jellyfish surounded by a large school of fish off the Edmonds Fishing Pier Wednesday morning. More facts about the lion’s mane jellyfish can be found here.

