Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 29, 2023 0 Rosemary Fraine photographed grandkids CJ and Lennox enjoying the City Park splash pad. Saturday morning at sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Low tide Saturday morning. (Photo by Ron LaRue) The eight pentanque courts at Civic Playfield are full Saturday. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.