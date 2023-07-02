Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: July 1, 2023 6 North Sound Church decorated for the 4th of July. (Photo by David Carlos) Sailing away. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Sandy smelling roses.(Photo by David Carlos) All six of the new petanque courts at recently opened Civic Center Playfield were filled with club members and new interested players. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.