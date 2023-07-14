Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: July 13, 2023 7 Someone placed a shovel in an open hand of the “Sighting Whales” sculpture by Richard Beyer at Olympic Beach. Low-tide finds. — Photos by Ron LaRue
