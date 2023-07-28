Scene in Edmonds: Dancing at Hazel Miller Plaza 52 seconds ago 1 Anar Dana Dance performed at the Hazel Miller Plaza Thursday night, part of the City of Edmonds Free Summer Concerts in the Park series. (Photo by Brent Tugby)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.