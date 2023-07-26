Scene in Edmonds: Nesting at the marsh

Photographer Michael Lowell took these photographs at the Edmonds Marsh Tuesday morning. “A violet-green swallow was taking advantage of one of the marsh nesting boxes feeding her young,” Lowell said. “She was back and forth a few times and I was lucky to capture (swallows are fast!) a few pictures of her going back and forth.”
