Scene in Edmonds: No injuries in Saturday morning crash.

Edmonds police responded to this vehicle crash that occurred just after 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 228th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West in Edmonds’ Lake Ballinger neighborhood.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Shane Hawley, there were two main vehicles involved, with one of those vehicles pushed into a third vehicle.

The causing vehicle was occupied by two people, a driver and passenger. “They both fled and we didn’t find them,” Hawley said. The other driver who stayed on the scene — a 22-year-old Edmonds man — was uninjured, he added.