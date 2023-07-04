Scene in Edmonds: Ready for the 4th

Chairs are placed at 5th and Walnut in downtown Edmonds Monday night in preparation for the annual Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July parade Tuesday. The Children’s Parade starts at 11:30 a.m. and the Main Parade begins at noon. You can find more details on July 4th festivities here.
— Photo by Arnie Lund
