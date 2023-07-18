Scene in Edmonds: Ready, set, sketch

Photographer Bob Sears came across these Urban Sketchers (led by Stephanie Bower – center) in the alley between 3rd and 4th Avenues on Main Street Saturday. Urban Sketchers is an international community of artists who practice on-location drawing. You can read more in our earlier story here.
