Scene in Edmonds: Stream Team monitors Shell Creek

Edmonds City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis joined Edmonds Stream Team members from Edmonds-Woodway High School Sunday in their monthly water quality and habitat condition monitoring in Shell Creek. According to Joe Scordino, Edmonds Stream Team Project Leader, “Water quality was excellent, but the sediment accumulation in the lower creek will impair salmon spawning success this fall.”
