Scene in Edmonds: Sunday music at City Park

Edmonds’ free Summer Concerts in the Park series returned Sunday wtih acoustic quartet Sturtz performing in the City Park Pavilion.

The free music each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at City Park, Hazel Miller Plaza and Hickman Park through Aug. 27.

The first week of Hazel Miller Plaza Concerts (5th Avenue South and Maple Street) kicks off Tuesday, July 11 with singer/songwriter James Coats, and then on Thursday, July 13 with McPage and Powell Duo. Both concerts are from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the Edmonds Arts Commission, with sponsorship support from Lynnwood Honda, Carter Motors/Lynnwood Acura and the Hazel Miller Foundation. You can view the complete schedule of concerts here.