Scene in Edmonds: The marsh, then and now

Edmonds resident Alan Mearns shared these two very different photos of his daughter at the Edmonds Marsh– the one at the left taken 37 years ago and the one on the right taken Saturday, July 29. “The marsh is thriving, the oil tank farm is long gone, daughter is a paraeducator in Edmonds,” Mearns said. “We were greeted by a bald eagle and a great blue heron, as we were nearly four decades ago!”