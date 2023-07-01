Scene in Edmonds: To market, to market 15 mins ago 7 Edmonds Museum Summer Market Hula hoops for sale at the Edmonds Summer Market. Along for the ride. Onions at the market. Hearts of glass for sale. Making kettlecorn. An artist painting a scene of the market. — Photos taken Saturday by David Carlos
