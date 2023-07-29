Schedule of Edmonds free summer concerts: July 30-Aug. 3

The fourth week of free Summer Concerts in the Park includes artists covering a wide spectrum of genres. Duende Libre performs at City Park on Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m. Hazel Miller Plaza in downtown Edmonds will host Danny Mendoza Latin Jazz Project on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Saint John & The Revelations, Thursday, Aug. 3, both at 4:30 p.m.

Duende Libre is known for its high-energy sound, bringing elements of West African rhythm to its globally inspired modern jazz. The group features longtime collaborators Alex Chadsey (piano, keyboards and compositions), Farko Dosumov (electric bass) and Jeff “Bongo” Busch (drums and percussion). For the Edmonds concert, they are joined by singer Frank Anderson and Cliff Colon on saxophone.

Danny Mendoza is a percussionist, vocalist, and band leader. A self-taught drummer, he leans toward salsa and other Caribbean styles. He was introduced to folkloric Afro Cuban styles a decade ago and began study of the conga drum. He has since added bata drums, cajon, and bongo to his repertoire. In 2021, he completed his initiation into the Afro Cuban tradition of Aña, a fraternity of ceremonial bata drumming and singing for the Orishas.

Northwest native, singer-songwriter Saint John honed his craft as a hitchhiking solo performer, busking all over Europe and eventually opening shows for national touring acts and recording with Peter Buck of R.E.M. Now based in Seattle, Saint John and his band, The Revelations, includes music that covers everything from alternative rock to indie folk to acoustic pop.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the City of Edmonds Arts Commission with sponsorship support from Lynnwood Honda, Carter Motors/Lynnwood Acura and the Hazel Miller Foundation. You can find a complete schedule of concerts here.