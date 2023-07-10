SE Asia Foundation earns top rating from GreatNonprofits

The Edmonds-based SE Asia Foundation has been named a 2023 Top-Rated Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits, the leading website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits. The award is based on the rating and number of reviews received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients.

The SE Asia Foundation works to eliminate poverty in Cambodia and Thailand by providing for the education and well-being of girls and women living in impoverished communities.

“We are honored to be named a 2023 Top-Rated Nonprofit – for our fourth consecutive year,” said SE Asia Foundation founder and Edmonds resident Bill Taylor. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, and look forward to helping more and more people in the years ahead – as expressed in this review.”

Learn more about the SE Asia Foundation at seafund.org or by calling Bill Taylor at 206-972-0817.