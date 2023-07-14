Enjoy the season’s bountiful harvest at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

Corn, artichokes, tomatoes, peaches, blueberries! These are just a few of the delicious treats you can find at the market this Saturday as we continue to see more fresh produce arrive each week through the summer season.

This Saturday, Frog Song Farm will have their first artichokes of the season and have a delightful collection of garlics to chose from. Alvarez Organic Farm will be adding corn and okra to their tables, joining the diverse selection of organic row crops from their farm in Mabton. Collins Family orchards and Rest Awhile Farm will have a fine selection of peaches, apricots, cherries and maybe even some nectarines. Our berry farmers will add blueberries to their tables, along with raspberries, blackberries and some specialty berries.

St. Jude Tuna will be back with us, but in a new location. You will find their booth with their amazing tuna on the other side of Bell Street, next to Golden Girls Honey.

And finally, to answer the question so many longtime shoppers have been asking, Yes! The Bus is Back. You will find Gypsy Rows Farm (and their bus) back in their usual spot with a wide selection of lettuces as well as some early pickling cucumbers and squashes.

Our market, in cooperation with the Edmonds Food Bank, proudly accepts SNAP now. Shoppers wanting to use their SNAP benefits are asked to stop at the Food Bank Tent, located on 5th Avenue by the Information Booth, to swipe their card and pick up their tokens. The food bank is now offering a $10 match to participants. For shoppers looking to use their WIC or senior benefits, you can stop by the Information Booth to find out which vendors can accept them.

So, start your lists now and plan to join us for another fun day at the market. Open Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager