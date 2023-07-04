Should ARPA funds be used to pay for fire service? Council set July 5 to consider city proposal

A proposal to use up to $8 million of the City of Edmonds’ 2023 allotment of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay for South County Fire services will be before the Edmonds City Council during a special meeting Wednesday, July 5.

The council is meeting a day later than usual due to the July 4th holiday.

The council agenda memo accompanying the proposed ordinance notes that the federal government has lightened previous restrictions on using the pandemic recovery funds for government services. The city would leave intact the other ARPA spending categories approved as part of the 2023 budget adoption, as well as the $210,000 allocation the council recently approved for the Edmonds School District, aimed at offsetting staff reductions at local elementary schools.

Other items on the agenda for July 5 include:

– A wrap-up of the 2023 state legislative session.

– Further consideration of the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club new facility design.

– Discussion of a proposal that the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) analysis for the Highway 99 Subarea Plan be integrated into the City’s Comprehensive Plan Update Environmental Impact Statement, rather than being conducted through a separate SEPA process.

– Consideration of a draft letter from the city council to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to apprise them of the council’s desire to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee, WSDOT and salmon recovery councils to explore the option of the state retaining ownership of the Unocal property next to the Edmonds Marsh.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds. You can watch remotely at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can also view the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.