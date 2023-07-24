Sidekickers performing at Green Drinks Edmonds July 27

The Sidekickers will be performing at Green Drinks Edmonds Thursday, July 27 at the Salish Sea Brewing Boathouse in Harbor Square, Edmonds.
Green Drinks starts at 6 p.m. with music at 7:30 p.m. All are invited to meet people interested in environmental issues and enjoy a beer or wine and stay for music. This month, the group will have a brief introduction to the local Sierra Club chapter.
Green Drinks Edmonds is held the fourth Thursday of each month.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.