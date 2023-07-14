Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation seeks new members for board of directors

Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation is seeking to expand its Board of Directors with residents from Snohomish and Island Counties. Community members interested in making a difference for Sno-Isle Libraries are encouraged to apply by Aug. 15, 2023.

As the fundraising arm of Sno-Isle Libraries, the foundation secures funds to support diverse library programs and initiatives. The board of directors oversees the foundation’s fundraising campaigns, activities, finances and policies to ensure its successful day-to-day operations.

The successful applicants will bring diverse skills to the board of directors, including but not limited to fundraising, capital campaigns, finance and strategic planning. Previous experience serving on a nonprofit board is appreciated, but not required. Anyone with pertinent work or volunteer experience is encouraged to apply. The foundation is committed to embedding equity and inclusion into its work and values the unique experiences board members from diverse backgrounds and communities bring to the organization.

“We’re in an exciting time growing the foundation’s revenue and expanding our board, and we’re looking for committed community members to help take the Foundation to the next level,” said Board President Luke Distelhorst.

Interested candidates must be a resident of Snohomish or Island Counties. Board members serve a three-year term with the option of serving a second term. To apply, submit an online application at Bit.ly/3D5JEif. The positions will be open until filled with a first review of applications starting Aug, 15.