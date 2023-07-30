Sound Transit planning multiple I-5 lane closures overnight this week for light rail work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension work in Mountlake Terrace, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes of southbound I-5 overnight this week:
- The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th and 228th Streets Southwest will close between 1 and 4:30 a.m. Monday, July 31. The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 also will be closed.
- The HOV lane of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 11 p.m. Monday, July 31, until 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
- The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th and 228th Streets Southwest will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Friday morning, Aug. 4. The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed.
