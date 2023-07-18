Sounder trains available for Saturday Taylor Swift concert

Fans attending the Taylor Swift concert at Lumen Field can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this Saturday’s show. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The special service will be available Saturday, July 22 for the 6:30 p.m. concert only. Sunday’s planned Sounder service to the Mariners game has been canceled.

From the north, the inbound N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 3:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 4:44 p.m.

The return train departs 35 minutes after the conclusion of the concert.

An online schedule of special event Sounder trains is available at www.soundtransit.org/sounderweekend

Additionally, the Link light rail 1 Line will provide extra service after both Saturday and Sunday concerts, offering extended service with the last southbound train departing Northgate at 1:57 a.m.

With large crowds expected in downtown Seattle throughout the weekend, travelers are urged to be patient.Additional security personnel and Sound Transit staff will be available at stations to help passengers. Even with extra service, trains will be crowded during peak times.

Alternatively, if passengers are flexible, changing travel times could reduce headaches and delays, Sound Transit said.

Other tips for navigating transit for the concerts and other summer events can be found here.