South County Fire, Verdant Health Commission partner to provide free Narcan kits

South County Fire and the Verdant Health Commission are teaming up to provide 200 free Narcan kits in Southwest Snohomish County where opioid overdoses are on the rise.

Narcan (naloxone) is a life-saving drug that can reverse an overdose. Between 2017 and 2022, the number of opioid-related overdose deaths reported in Snohomish County more than doubled.

To help address the issue, Verdant is providing South County Fire a $10,000 grant to purchase and distribute Narcan kits and train community members on overdose signs and how and when to administer this lifesaving treatment. “Narcan is not just for people with an opioid or other substance use disorder but also for family and friends who are concerned about an opioid user. We are committed to giving residents greater access to this treatment,” said Verdant Commissioner Deana Knutsen.

South County Fire will begin offering free classes starting next week and provide one Narcan kit per household. “Having Narcan available allows bystanders to act to prevent a fatal overdose and save lives”, said South County Fire Chief Shaughn Maxwell, assistant chief of EMS.

Classes will be at the Lynnwood Civic Center Fire Station. Space is limited; therefore advanced registration is required. Register online at www.southsnofire.org/ACT or call 425-320-5800.

Upcoming class dates and times:

July 13, 5-6 p.m.

July 20, 5-6 p.m.

Aug. 2, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Aug. 10, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to over 300,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Mill Creek, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.