Sponsor spotlight: Build a birdhouse at the Shoreline Farmer’s Market July 29

Irons Brothers Construction is participating in Kids Day at the Shoreline Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and you’re invited to bring your child to build a free birdhouse.

The market is located at North 192nd Street and Aurora Avenue North.

The event includes one birdhouse per child, compliments of Irons Brothers Construction with materials donated by Dunn Lumber.

Help Irons Brothers increase bird housing and build the future construction workforce at the same time.

Here’s a birdhouse building tutorial: