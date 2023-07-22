Sponsor spotlight: Enjoy summer with a cocktail on the Scratch patio

Scratch Distillery’s open patio awaits. The feature cocktail until “all the rhubarb is gone” is the delish Strawberry Rhubarb Southside, and the summer whiskey cocktail the Scratch (smoky) Whiskey Sour.
Click through for reservations on our sunny, plant surrounded patio and sample from our large variety of standards and new products (Lilikoi Liqueur). See you this weekend.
Open 4-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
190 Sunset Ave. S. Suite A
Edmonds
425-673-7046
