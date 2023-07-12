Sponsor spotlight: Jumbo shrimp tacos the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is a Jumbo Shrimp Tacos, featuring sautéed seasoned jumbo prawns served with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo and lime cilantro crema, served on warmed flour tortillas.

Their festival favorite Blackened Caesar Salad is also on the menu.

Scotty’s is open Thursday through Saturday in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.