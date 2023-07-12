State Transportation Commission next week to discuss latest pay-per-mile research, I-5 bridge replacement project

The July 18 and 19 meeting of the Washington State Transportation Commission will include updates on road usage charge research, the Interstate 5 Interstate Bridge replacement project between Vancouver and Portland and efforts to help cities and counties address climate change.

The meeting takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, and from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at the Washington State Department of Transportation Headquarters Building, 310 Maple Park Ave. S.E., on the Capitol Campus, and the public is invited to attend. The meeting will also be streamed on TVW. Those wishing to participate virtually may register on the commission’s website. Virtual and in-person public comment is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Written comments can also be submitted via email to transc@wstc.wa.gov.

On Tuesday, commissioners will hear the results of a recently completed road usage charge enrollment simulation conducted with over 1,000 Washingtonians. They will also hear from the Washington State Department of Commerce on its program to help local jurisdictions address climate change in their comprehensive plans. Also on Tuesday, Commerce and WSDOT officials will discuss Vehicle Miles Traveled reduction efforts, including guidance on potential policies to reduce the total miles driven statewide. This work supports statewide emission reduction goals.

For more information about the commission and a complete meeting agenda, visit the commission’s website: wstc.wa.gov.