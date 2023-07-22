Summer wellness event at Alderwood Mall July 22

Verdant Health is inviting the community to stop by Alderwood Mall Saturday, July 22 for free health screenings, resources, giveaways and pictures with The Little Mermaid.

Screenings will evaluate participants’ cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose and BMI. A representative from Community Health Plan of Washington will also be available to provide Apple Health recertification.

Health screenings will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. while pictures with The Little Mermaid will be between 2-5 p.m.

The event will be held in front of Sephora inside the Alderwood Mall, located at 3000 184th St. S.W.