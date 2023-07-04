Three condo units across from Lake Ballinger heavily damaged by fire Monday night

South County Fire crews responded to a fire at Lake Village Condos in Mountlake Terrace Monday night. The blaze heavily damaged three units of a two-story building in the 22700 block of Lakeview Drive, said South County fire spokesperson Shawneri Guzman. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was inside the units, she said.

The fire was reported at 10:22 p.m. while the Third of July fireworks show was underway over Lake Ballinger, which is located across the street.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

— By Teresa Wippel