Tickets sold out for 2023 Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour

Tickets for the 2023 Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour are sold out for the third time in the event’s 27-year history.

For those who have purchased tickets for the Sunday, July 16 event, the will-call ticket area is at Salish Crossing, 190 Sunset Ave. S., starting at 10 a.m. There will be no tickets available for sale on the day of the tour.

“We are thrilled to have our garden tour guests visit our lovely and diverse gardens this year,” said Patty Fleming, garden tour chair. “We are certain they will be inspired by their time in the gardens.” The tour limits the number of tickets so that there is room to see and enjoy the garden spaces and time to talk to the garden hosts and tour volunteers about specific plants and designs.