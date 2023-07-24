Wanted: Talented kids for Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest Sept. 16

Washington Kids in Transition is looking for talented kids to help with their Kids Korner event during the Rotary Club of Edmonds Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Frances Anderson Playfield.

Do you have a secret talent? Are you a budding magician? Can you make the biggest bubbles or teach kids the chicken dance? Do you like to facepaint? Washington Kids in Transition wants to hear from you. If you would like the opportunity to showcase your talents in a fun, low-key atmosphere, send a three-minute video to Kim@Washingtonkidsintransition.org Include your name, age and a short clip of your performance. There will be prizes.

Learn more about Oktoberfest here.