Wayne Tavis: Mass of Christian Burial, reception set for July 20

Wayne Tavis

11/5/1928 – 7/4/2023

Wayne A Tavis, a resident of Mountlake Terrace for more than 65 years, was reunited with his wife, Jan (Robinson) Tavis, on July 4, 2023. He was 94 years old.

Wayne was born to Joseph and Hilda Tavis on November 5, 1928, and was predeceased by siblings Leo, Doreen, and Anita. He graduated from the University of Washington and spent his career with the Boeing Company in the Finance Division. He met Jan on a blind date, and they were married for 46 years until her passing in 2004. After raising 7 children, their favorite thing was to go fishing on their boat, the September Song. Wayne and Jan spent their last years together catching fish in the Puget Sound and Ucluelet Bay in British Columbia. Since her passing, Wayne volunteered at Catholic Community Service as a driver for those in need of rides to their appointments. He loved to watch his grandkids at their sports activities, play poker and join in the fun of a big family celebration.

He was Dad to children Doug Tavis, Theresa Knutsen, Anita Fair, John Tavis, Barbara Carney, Jeanne McCartney, and Libby Allen.

Wayne was Grandpa to Robin Knutsen, Jennifer Holmes, Steven Chapman, Joelle Ortiz, Calvin Chapman, Daniel Carney, Ali Carney, Nick Carney, Mitchell McCartney, Sara Craig, Katie Degamo and Anthony Allen.

He was Great Grandpa to Cassidy, Eddie, Hudson, Acacia, Penelope, Richie, Megan, Mackenzie, Kassandra, Charlotte and Matthew.

Just this year, Wayne became Great Great Grandpa to Jacqueline

And he was Favorite Uncle Wayne to Kathy, Patty, Joe, Jim, Gary, Fred, Dale, Michael, Leo, Mary, and Leanna.

Wayne leaves behind a legacy of bad Dad jokes and sharp wit, fishing stories and tales of his youthful adventures, generosity, a twinkle in his eye, and family traditions.

Private visitation will precede a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 12:00 on July 20, 2023 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Mountlake Terrace, followed by graveside burial at 130 at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, Shoreline.

A reception will follow interment from 2PM to 4PM at Lake Ballinger Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace. On behalf of Wayne’s entire family, we invite you to join us and share your thoughts, stories, and laughs.

