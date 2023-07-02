Wine walkers fill downtown streets, galleries and shops

The Edmonds Summer Wine Walks started off on a perfect July 1 evening, as the downtown streets were packed with wine lovers looking to sip wines from select boutique Pacific Northwest wineries, shop small and socialize with good friends — all while supporting the arts in Edmonds.

A project of Art Walk Edmonds, the summer wine walks are the organization’s only fundraiser. Profits raised help cover administration costs for Art Walk Edmonds, fund special events and help to install new murals through Mural Project Edmonds.

But if you missed it, don’t despair! The next summer wine walk is set for Aug. 5. Learn more and purchase your tickets at the Summer Wine Walk website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel