Wine walkers fill downtown streets, galleries and shops

Category 5 Cellars was pouring sips at the Edmonds Historical Museum.
Sip Stop flags marked the galleries and other businesses where attendees could sample an array of vintages.
Denise Cole of Cole Gallery welcomes wine walkers.
Representatives from Goose Ridge Wine Estate were pouring at Cole Gallery.
Windermere Real Estate hosted Zerba Cellars.
Patti Greene welcomes wine walker to the event headquarters at Coldwell Banker Bain, where all wines were available for purchase at the pop-up wine shop.
As the event drew to a close, the Coldwell Banker Bain wine shop was mobbed with wine walkers eager to take home a bottle of their favorite new wine discovery.
Musical entertainment accompanies the wine tastings at Graphite Studio.
A happy wine walker enjoys her tasting experience.

The Edmonds Summer Wine Walks started off on a perfect July 1 evening, as the downtown streets were packed with wine lovers looking to sip wines from select boutique Pacific Northwest wineries, shop small and socialize with good friends — all while supporting the arts in Edmonds.

A project of Art Walk Edmonds, the summer wine walks are the organization’s only fundraiser. Profits raised help cover administration costs for Art Walk Edmonds, fund special events and help to install new murals through Mural Project Edmonds.

But if you missed it, don’t despair!  The next summer wine walk is set for Aug. 5.  Learn more and purchase your tickets at the Summer Wine Walk website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

